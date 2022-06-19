Ekiti Election: Governor Fayemi, Other APC Members Destroyed Democracy With Paper Money — Sowore Sahara Reporters - Sowore, who is the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), on Sunday said Fayemi who paraded himself as a 'pro democracy' activist was the mastermind of vote-buying that led to the massive victory recorded by the APC in the election.



News Credibility Score: 99%