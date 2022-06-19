Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons going for tenth title – Oshoala
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala says the Super Falcons are poised to win a record-extending 10th title at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Super Falcons have won nine out of 11 editions of the WAFCON. Randy Waldrum’s charges have ...

7 hours ago
