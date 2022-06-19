Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee
News photo Vanguard News  - The Peoples Democratic Party has set up a nine member Deputy Governorship Candidate’s Screening Committee to verify claims made by each of the candidates vying for such positions in the 28 states of the federation where governorship elections will take ...

