News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: He should've gone to Afghanistan instead - Yahaya Ndu slams Peter Obi over Egypt trip
Daily Post
- The founder of the African Renaissance Party, ARP, and Director, Institute for African Renaissance Studies and realisation, Yahaya Ndu, has tackled the
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
2023: He should’ve gone to Afghanistan instead – Yahaya Ndu slams Peter Obi over Egypt trip
Naija News:
'This Country Is Full Of Ridiculous Politicians' - Yahaya Ndu Slams Peter Obi Over Egypt Visit
Tori News:
2023: He Should Have Gone To Afghanistan Instead – Yahaya Ndu Slams Peter Obi Over Egypt Trip
More Picks
1
2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
2
Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris -
News Breakers,
18 hours ago
3
2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
5
ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
7
Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
8
Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
