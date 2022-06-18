Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno
Linda Ikeji Blog  - At least 16 people, including three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have been killed multiple attacks coordinated by suspected members of the Islamic State West African Province

