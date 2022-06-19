Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real reason why Mbappe wanted to dump France revealed
News photo Daily Post  - The president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel Le Graet, has revealed Kylian Mbappe was prepared to walk out on the national team after his

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

THE TRUTH!! Mbappe Finally Reveals Why He Wanted To Quit France National Team Naija Loaded:
THE TRUTH!! Mbappe Finally Reveals Why He Wanted To Quit France National Team
Why I wanted to quit France duty: Mbappe speaks - P.M. News PM News:
Why I wanted to quit France duty: Mbappe speaks - P.M. News
Real reason I wanted to quit France national team – Mbappe Edujandon:
Real reason I wanted to quit France national team – Mbappe
Real reason I wanted to quit France national team – Mbappe Within Nigeria:
Real reason I wanted to quit France national team – Mbappe
Why I wanted to quit France duty: Mbappe speaks News Breakers:
Why I wanted to quit France duty: Mbappe speaks


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Fathers day: Actress Bimbo Ademoye plays pregnancy prank on her dad....his reaction is hilarious (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
7 Ahmad Lawan: INEC urged to reject candidates not produced by party primaries - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer; intercepts supplies in six states - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info