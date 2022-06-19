Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I wish you God's guidance' — Ekiti PDP guber candidate congratulates Oyebanji
News photo The Cable  - Olabisi Kolawole, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his victory at the polls.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti Guber: PDP Candidate, Kolawole Congratulates Oyebanji Naija Loaded:
Ekiti Guber: PDP Candidate, Kolawole Congratulates Oyebanji
#Ekitidecides2022: PDP candidate, Kolawole, congratulates Oyebanji Premium Times:
#Ekitidecides2022: PDP candidate, Kolawole, congratulates Oyebanji
‘I wish you God’s guidance’ — Ekiti PDP guber candidate congratulates Oyebanji Nigerian Eye:
‘I wish you God’s guidance’ — Ekiti PDP guber candidate congratulates Oyebanji


   More Picks
1 Our religion poisoned by toxic politics - Bishop Kukah - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 8 hours ago
5 Father’s Day 2022: 100 Happy Fathers Day Messages, Quotes, Wishes For All Dads - News Break, 20 hours ago
6 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 ''Behold God's best for me''- Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu writes as he shares lovely photos of his wife, Pastor Ehinome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info