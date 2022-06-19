NDLEA intercepts N200m worth of tramadol in Lagos Prompt News - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 10 cartons of tramadol 225mg with an estimated street value of N200 million in Lagos. The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja ...



News Credibility Score: 94%