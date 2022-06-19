Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Our religion poisoned by toxic politics - Bishop Kukah - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
Father’s Day 2022: 100 Happy Fathers Day Messages, Quotes, Wishes For All Dads - News Break,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
''Behold God's best for me''- Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu writes as he shares lovely photos of his wife, Pastor Ehinome - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago