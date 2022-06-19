Interim government, solution to Nigeria’s problems, says Chris Okotie

Interim government, solution to Nigeria’s problems, says Chris Okotie



The Founder of House of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie, has proposed an interim government as the solution to Nigeria’s problems. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineInterim government, solution to Nigeria’s problems, says Chris OkotieThe Founder of House of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie, has proposed an interim government as the solution to Nigeria’s problems.



News Credibility Score: 99%