Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father's Day (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Celebrity chef, Chioma Rowland, celebrates the father of her son, Davido Adeleke, with a piece of her mind on Father's Day.

22 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
3 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 No part of Nigeria is safe again, Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
6 FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Alleged impeachment: It's mere rumour, I’m firmly in control - Kogi Speaker - Legit, 3 hours ago
