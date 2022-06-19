Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Corps member, five others feared dead in Bayelsa boat accident
News photo The Punch  - No fewer than six persons including a female member of the National Youths Service Corps; a pregnant woman; a mother and her two children; and a 70-year-old man, have been feared dead in a passenger boat accident in Bayelsa State.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

