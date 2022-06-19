Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti Election: We didn’t ‘hijack’ money meant for vote buying, says NSCDC
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has distanced itself from an online news report alleging that it snatched party money meant for vote buying in Saturday's Governorship Election in Ekiti State.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti election: NSCDC distances self from alleged snatching of party money Nigerian Tribune:
Ekiti election: NSCDC distances self from alleged snatching of party money
Ekiti election: NSCDC denies reports that its personnel snatched money Daily Post:
Ekiti election: NSCDC denies reports that its personnel snatched money
#Ekitidecides2022: NSCDC dismisses allegation of personnel snatching money Premium Times:
#Ekitidecides2022: NSCDC dismisses allegation of personnel snatching money
Ekiti guber: Our personnel didn’t snatch money meant for vote-buying – NSCDC The Herald:
Ekiti guber: Our personnel didn’t snatch money meant for vote-buying – NSCDC
NSCDC Reacts To Allegation Of Officers Hijacking Party Money In Ekiti News Break:
NSCDC Reacts To Allegation Of Officers Hijacking Party Money In Ekiti
Ekiti 2020: NSCDC debunks allegation of money snatching for vote buying The Eagle Online:
Ekiti 2020: NSCDC debunks allegation of money snatching for vote buying
Ekiti Election: NSCDC clears air on ‘hijacking’ money meant for vote buying Kemi Filani Blog:
Ekiti Election: NSCDC clears air on ‘hijacking’ money meant for vote buying


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Fathers day: Actress Bimbo Ademoye plays pregnancy prank on her dad....his reaction is hilarious (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 I’m still studying outcome of Ekiti guber election: Segun Oni - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
4 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Ekiti Election: We didn’t ‘hijack’ money meant for vote buying, says NSCDC - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
8 Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 Ahmad Lawan: INEC urged to reject candidates not produced by party primaries - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info