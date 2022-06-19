Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: NNPP dismisses media report, says Kwankwaso will not deputise Obi
2023: NNPP dismisses media report, says Kwankwaso will not deputise Obi

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed a media report (not in Tribune) that its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, ...

17 hours ago
