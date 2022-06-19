Amusan, Ekevwo Arrive For Commonwealth Games, World Championships Trials

The duo arrived aboard Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc respectively on Sunday. Complete Sports - Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan and sprinter Raymond Ekevwo have arrived Nigeria for the 2022 Nigeria Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 24 and 26.The duo arrived aboard Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc respectively on Sunday.



