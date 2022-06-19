Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amusan, Ekevwo Arrive For Commonwealth Games, World Championships Trials
News photo Complete Sports  - Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan and sprinter Raymond Ekevwo have arrived Nigeria for the 2022 Nigeria Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 24 and 26.
The duo arrived aboard Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc respectively on Sunday.< ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Commonwealth Games, World Championships Trials Now To Hold June 24-26 Leadership:
Commonwealth Games, World Championships Trials Now To Hold June 24-26
Amusan, Ekevwo arrive for C’wealth Games, World Championships trials – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Amusan, Ekevwo arrive for C’wealth Games, World Championships trials – The Sun Nigeria
Amusan, Ekevwo arrive for Commonwealth games, World Championships trials Kemi Filani Blog:
Amusan, Ekevwo arrive for Commonwealth games, World Championships trials


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Father’s Day 2022: 100 Happy Fathers Day Messages, Quotes, Wishes For All Dads - News Break, 1 day ago
4 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
7 NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer; intercepts supplies in six states - Peoples Gazette, 12 hours ago
8 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 ''Behold God's best for me''- Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu writes as he shares lovely photos of his wife, Pastor Ehinome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info