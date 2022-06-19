America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade

America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade



The industrialisation effort of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, got a boost weekend in Benin as a trade delegation from Miami Dade County, Florida, ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAmerica delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria tradeThe industrialisation effort of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, got a boost weekend in Benin as a trade delegation from Miami Dade County, Florida, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%