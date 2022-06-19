Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade

The industrialisation effort of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, got a boost weekend in Benin as a trade delegation from Miami Dade County, Florida, ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade agreement Vanguard News:
Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade agreement
Edo The Punch:
Edo'll benefit from $3.2bn US-Nigeria trade - Commissioner
Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade –Miami Dade County Commissioner – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade –Miami Dade County Commissioner – The Sun Nigeria
Edo hosts Miami trade mission, to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade relations Business Day:
Edo hosts Miami trade mission, to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade relations
Edo To Benefit From $3.2bn US, Nigeria Trade – Miami Dade County Independent:
Edo To Benefit From $3.2bn US, Nigeria Trade – Miami Dade County
Edo To Benefit From $3.2bn US-Nigeria Trade The Will:
Edo To Benefit From $3.2bn US-Nigeria Trade
Edo to benefit $3.2bn from US-Nigeria bilateral trade relations The News Guru:
Edo to benefit $3.2bn from US-Nigeria bilateral trade relations
Edo’ll benefit from $3.2bn US-Nigeria trade – Commissioner News Breakers:
Edo’ll benefit from $3.2bn US-Nigeria trade – Commissioner


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
3 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 No part of Nigeria is safe again, Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
6 FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Alleged impeachment: It's mere rumour, I’m firmly in control - Kogi Speaker - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info