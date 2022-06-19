Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three-storey building collapses in Abia
News photo The Punch  - Part of a three-storey building at Ahiaeke Ndume Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, Saturday night, collapsed after a heavy rainfall.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTO: Three storey building collapses in Abia The Nation:
PHOTO: Three storey building collapses in Abia
Three-storey building collapses in Umuahia Linda Ikeji Blog:
Three-storey building collapses in Umuahia
Three-storey building collapses in Abia News Breakers:
Three-storey building collapses in Abia
Three-storey Building Collapses In Umuahia (Photos) Tori News:
Three-storey Building Collapses In Umuahia (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
5 I’m still studying outcome of Ekiti guber election: Segun Oni - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
6 FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President - Independent, 18 hours ago
8 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Rev Okotie asks Obi, Tinubu and others step down for him, says he wants to succeed Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Father Mbaka: Catholic church won?t allow personality cult in the name of adoration ? Archbishop Kaigama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info