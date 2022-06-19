Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: Three killed as terrorists attack two churches, abduct worshippers in Kaduna
News photo The Nation  - Kaduna State Government has confirmed three worshippers killed and several others abducted when terrorists on Sunday attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area.The terrorists also

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three killed, many kidnapped as bandits attack Catholic, Baptist churches in Kaduna Peoples Gazette:
Three killed, many kidnapped as bandits attack Catholic, Baptist churches in Kaduna
Two weeks after Owo, terrorists attack two Churches in Kaduna, killing worshippers News Wire NGR:
Two weeks after Owo, terrorists attack two Churches in Kaduna, killing worshippers
Terrorists attack church, kill 3 worshippers in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Terrorists attack church, kill 3 worshippers in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian
Terrorists attack Baptist Church, Catholic Church in Kaduna - P.M. News PM News:
Terrorists attack Baptist Church, Catholic Church in Kaduna - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack - Correct NG, 15 hours ago
6 NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer; intercepts supplies in six states - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
7 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 17-year-old released from prison two days ago arrested again for breaking into someone's house to steal (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 ''Behold God's best for me''- Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu writes as he shares lovely photos of his wife, Pastor Ehinome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info