Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Tinubu Arrives Lagos After Winning APC Presidential Ticket In Abuja
Leadership
- VIDEO: Tinubu Arrives Lagos After Winning APC Presidential Ticket In Abuja
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
VIDEO: The Moment Tinubu returned to Lagos after clinching APC Presidential Ticket
The Punch:
VIDEO: Tinubu Arrives In Lagos After Winning APC Presidential Ticket The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has arrived in Lagos following his victory at the primary election of the APC.
Vanguard News:
VIDEO: The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, arrives in Lagos to a jubilant crowd of supporters.
Naija News:
Tinubu Arrives In Lagos After Emerging APC Presidential Candidate [Video]
Newsmakers:
Video: Tinubu Arrives Lagos to Shouts of 'Emi Lokan' after Winning APC Presidential Ticket
More Picks
1
You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Fathers day: Actress Bimbo Ademoye plays pregnancy prank on her dad....his reaction is hilarious (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
I’m still studying outcome of Ekiti guber election: Segun Oni -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
4
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President -
Independent,
17 hours ago
6
ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Ekiti Election: We didn’t ‘hijack’ money meant for vote buying, says NSCDC -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
8
Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
10
Ahmad Lawan: INEC urged to reject candidates not produced by party primaries -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
