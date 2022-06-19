Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bauchi governor doles out 59 vehicles to campaign coordinators
Peoples Gazette  - The 59 cars distributed were 49 Peugeot 406, eight Toyota Corollas, one Lexus and 1 Honda Accord.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Bala Mohammed doles out 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others News Diary Online:
Bala Mohammed doles out 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others
Gov. Mohammed doles out 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others Prompt News:
Gov. Mohammed doles out 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 12 hours ago
5 Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
6 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 ''Behold God's best for me''- Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu writes as he shares lovely photos of his wife, Pastor Ehinome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Gunmen attack Kaduna church, kill three, injure others - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Female Journalists Unveil Book On Yahaya Bello - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info