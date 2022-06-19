Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hoodlums attack journalists covering Tinubu's return to Lagos
News photo The Punch  - Hoodlums have reportedly attacked journalists covering the homecoming of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who returned to Lagos State 12 days after he won the ruling party's ticket.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

