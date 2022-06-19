Post News
News at a Glance
Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Politician Bola Tinubu received a rousing welcome from his supporters when he arrived in Lagos state from Abuja weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket.
Watch videos of th
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Crowd welcomes Tinubu at Lagos airport
The Sun:
Massive crowd welcome Tinubu to Lagos
Yaba Left Online:
See crowd that came to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video)
The Dabigal Blog:
See crowd that came to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
See crowd that came to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video)
More Picks
1
You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Fathers day: Actress Bimbo Ademoye plays pregnancy prank on her dad....his reaction is hilarious (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
6
Ahmad Lawan: INEC urged to reject candidates not produced by party primaries -
Peoples Gazette,
16 hours ago
7
Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
8
NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer; intercepts supplies in six states -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
9
2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
17-year-old released from prison two days ago arrested again for breaking into someone's house to steal (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
