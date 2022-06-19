Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why I pushed on despite gang-up before presidential primary — Tinubu
News photo The Punch  - The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that his victory at the party’s special convention and presidential primary did not come easy, noting that he fought a hard battle to clinch the ticket.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

