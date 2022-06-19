Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Billboard the official music chart of the United States as announced Wizkids Essence as the longest charting African song

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

