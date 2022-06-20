Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government has given instructions to electricity distribution companies to resume the Metre Assets Providers programme, recently slowed down by the National Mass Metering Programme.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DisCos To Resume Distribution Of Free Metre To Nigerians Biz Watch Nigeria:
DisCos To Resume Distribution Of Free Metre To Nigerians
FG Orders DisCos To Resume Free Metre Distribution CKN Nigeria:
FG Orders DisCos To Resume Free Metre Distribution
FG Gives Fresh Order To DisCos Over Metre Distribution News Break:
FG Gives Fresh Order To DisCos Over Metre Distribution
FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution News Breakers:
FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution
FG Orders DisCos To resume Free Metre Distribution | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
FG Orders DisCos To resume Free Metre Distribution | Ladun Liadi's Blog
FG Orders DisCos To resume Free Metre Distribution Olajide TV:
FG Orders DisCos To resume Free Metre Distribution
FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution Within Nigeria:
FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution
FG Orders DisCos To Resume Free Metre Distribution Naija News:
FG Orders DisCos To Resume Free Metre Distribution


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 I’m still studying outcome of Ekiti guber election: Segun Oni - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Rev Okotie asks Obi, Tinubu and others step down for him, says he wants to succeed Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Father Mbaka: Catholic church won?t allow personality cult in the name of adoration ? Archbishop Kaigama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info