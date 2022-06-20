Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos power firm’s technician falls from electric pole, dies
The Punch  - A field technician with the Ikeja Electric, Matthew Umukoro, has lost his life after falling from an electric pole on Igbe Road, Igbogbo, in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos power firm’s technician falls from electric pole, dies News Breakers:
Lagos power firm’s technician falls from electric pole, dies
Lagos power firm’s technician falls from electric pole, dies Within Nigeria:
Lagos power firm’s technician falls from electric pole, dies


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack - Correct NG, 15 hours ago
6 NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer; intercepts supplies in six states - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
7 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 17-year-old released from prison two days ago arrested again for breaking into someone's house to steal (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 ''Behold God's best for me''- Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu writes as he shares lovely photos of his wife, Pastor Ehinome - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info