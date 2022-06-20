Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Investors lose N767b in one week as global market plunges
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was not immune last week as global equities plunged into the steepest declines since 2020 following aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stock investors lose N767bn in one week The Punch:
Stock investors lose N767bn in one week
Nigerian Stock Investors Lose N767bn In One Week Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigerian Stock Investors Lose N767bn In One Week
Stock investors lose N767bn in one week National Accord:
Stock investors lose N767bn in one week
In One Week, Stock Investors Lose N767bn Economic Confidential:
In One Week, Stock Investors Lose N767bn
Skytrend News:
Stock Investors Lose N767bn In One Week
Stock investors lose N767bn in one week Star News:
Stock investors lose N767bn in one week


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 18 hours ago
3 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
5 No part of Nigeria is safe again, Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others - Daily Trust, 9 hours ago
6 FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 2023: There was gang-up against me before APC presidential primary - Tinubu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Russia/Ukraine crisis: NATO chief warns war could last for years, says West must continue to support Kyiv - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info