News at a Glance
2023: There was gang-up against me before APC presidential primary - Tinubu
Daily Post
- The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has claimed he fought to win the ticket.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Why I pushed on despite gang-up before presidential primary — Tinubu
Sahara Reporters:
I Poured Out My Mind When There Was Gang-up Against Me Before APC Presidential Primaries—Tinubu
Ripples Nigeria:
Why I fought hard to win APC presidential ticket despite gang-up – Tinubu
News Breakers:
Why I pushed on despite gang-up before presidential primary — Tinubu
Within Nigeria:
2023: Why I pushed on despite gang-up before APC presidential primary - Tinubu
Naija News:
2023: There Was A Gang Up Against My Presidential Ambition - Tinubu
More Picks
1
Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
3
"I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
6
I’m still studying outcome of Ekiti guber election: Segun Oni -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
7
Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President -
Independent,
19 hours ago
8
ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Rev Okotie asks Obi, Tinubu and others step down for him, says he wants to succeed Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
Father Mbaka: Catholic church won?t allow personality cult in the name of adoration ? Archbishop Kaigama -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
