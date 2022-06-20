Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No part of Nigeria is safe again, Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others
News photo Daily Trust  - Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called on the United Nations and other international organisations to urgently intervene in the rising insecurity in Nigeria, saying “No part of Nigeria is safe again.”  The Yoruba war general stated this ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Nigeria not safe again - Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others Daily Post:
Insecurity: Nigeria not safe again - Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others
Nigeria Not Safe Again – Gani Adams Tells United Nation, Others Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Not Safe Again – Gani Adams Tells United Nation, Others
Insecurity: Nigeria not safe again – Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: Nigeria not safe again – Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others
Insecurity: Gani Adams Reports Nigeria To UN, EU, AU, Others Society Gazette Nigeria:
Insecurity: Gani Adams Reports Nigeria To UN, EU, AU, Others
Insecurity: Gani Adams Reports Nigeria To UN, EU, AU, Others Naija News:
Insecurity: Gani Adams Reports Nigeria To UN, EU, AU, Others
Insecurity: Nigeria not safe again – Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others See Naija:
Insecurity: Nigeria not safe again – Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others
LATEST: Gani Adams Drags Nigeria Insecurity To UN, EU, Others Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Gani Adams Drags Nigeria Insecurity To UN, EU, Others
Insecurity: No Part Of Nigeria Is Safe – Gani Adams Alerts UN, EU, Others Tori News:
Insecurity: No Part Of Nigeria Is Safe – Gani Adams Alerts UN, EU, Others


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
3 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
4 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 No part of Nigeria is safe again, Gani Adams tells UN, EU, others - Daily Trust, 8 hours ago
6 FG orders DisCos to resume free metre distribution - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 America delegation in Edo to benefit from $3.2bn US, Nigeria trade - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Alleged impeachment: It's mere rumour, I’m firmly in control - Kogi Speaker - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info