Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu
The Guardian
- Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that despite all the challenges faced by his administration, he was able to match words with achievements
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu – The Sun Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria:
3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu
The Eagle Online:
Third Anniversary: We’ve matched words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu
News Diary Online:
3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu
News Verge:
3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu — NEWSVERGE
More Picks
1
You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
Fathers day: Actress Bimbo Ademoye plays pregnancy prank on her dad....his reaction is hilarious (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
I’m still studying outcome of Ekiti guber election: Segun Oni -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
4
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Nigerian Journalist, Princess Amalaha Appointed As UTA Country President -
Independent,
17 hours ago
6
ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Ekiti Election: We didn’t ‘hijack’ money meant for vote buying, says NSCDC -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
8
Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
10
Ahmad Lawan: INEC urged to reject candidates not produced by party primaries -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
