Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russia/Ukraine crisis: NATO chief warns war could last for years, says West must continue to support Kyiv
The Street Journal  - NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg has warned on Sunday, June 19 that the war in Ukraine could last for years and has

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The War In Ukraine Could Last ‘For Years’ – NATO Chief Channels Television:
The War In Ukraine Could Last ‘For Years’ – NATO Chief
Russia-Ukraine war could last for years - NATO warns Linda Ikeji Blog:
Russia-Ukraine war could last for years - NATO warns
Ukraine war could last for years, warns NATO chief The Nation:
Ukraine war could last for years, warns NATO chief
The war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’: NATO chief News Breakers:
The war in Ukraine could last ‘for years’: NATO chief
Russia-Ukraine war could last for years - NATO warns Olajide TV:
Russia-Ukraine war could last for years - NATO warns
The War In Ukraine Could Last ‘For Years’ – NATO Chief Screen Gist:
The War In Ukraine Could Last ‘For Years’ – NATO Chief


   More Picks
1 You would've disowned me, BBNaija Tega mourns dad on Father's Day - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Fathers day: Actress Bimbo Ademoye plays pregnancy prank on her dad....his reaction is hilarious (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Wanted notorious drug dealer, other suspects arrested as NDLEA intercepts Meth consignments at Lagos airport and courier firm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 New NBS report shows cost of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.5% in one year - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
7 Ahmad Lawan: INEC urged to reject candidates not produced by party primaries - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA nabs notorious drug dealer; intercepts supplies in six states - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info