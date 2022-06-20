Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro's Kidnappers Contact Family, Demand N150M Ransom
Sahara Reporters
- Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro's Kidnappers Contact Family, Demand N150M Ransom
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kidnappers demand N150m for ex-NFF officers abducted after Abuja wedding
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Kidnappers demand N150m for former NFF officials abducted after Abuja wedding
Within Nigeria:
Update: Kidnappers demand N150m for ex-NFF officers abducted after Abuja wedding
Tunde Ednut:
Update: Kidnappers demand N150m for ex-NFF officers abducted after Abuja wedding
News Breakers:
Kidnappers demand N150m for ex-NFF officers abducted after Abuja wedding
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kidnappers Of Sani Toro Abducted On Way Back From Ex-NFF's Son's Wedding Demand N150m From Family | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Update: Kidnappers Demand N150M Ransom For Former NFF Officials Abducted After Abuja Wedding
More Picks
1
Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
"I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Seriously Sick, Flown To UK For Treatment -
The Trent,
8 hours ago
5
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
9
I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
10
Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...