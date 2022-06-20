Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Seriously Sick, Flown To UK For Treatment
News photo The Trent  - Former Military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar is ill and may have suffered stroke in a part of his body.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad Daily Post:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Flown Abroad For Immediate Medical Treatment Independent:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Flown Abroad For Immediate Medical Treatment
Ex-Head of State Abdulsalami flown abroad for treatment | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Ex-Head of State Abdulsalami flown abroad for treatment | News | herald.ng
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, May Have Suffered Stroke The Nigeria Lawyer:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, May Have Suffered Stroke
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly suffers partial stroke, flown abroad Nigerian Eye:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly suffers partial stroke, flown abroad
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar May Have Suffered Stroke, Flown Abroad | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar May Have Suffered Stroke, Flown Abroad | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad See Naija:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad Tunde Ednut:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad
Former Nigeria Head Of State ‘Suffers Stroke’, Flown Abroad Naija News:
Former Nigeria Head Of State ‘Suffers Stroke’, Flown Abroad
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar May Have Suffered Stroke, Flown Abroad News Breakers:
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar May Have Suffered Stroke, Flown Abroad
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad Within Nigeria:
Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar reportedly flown abroad
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Reportedly Flown Abroad Over Illness Tori News:
Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Reportedly Flown Abroad Over Illness


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Seriously Sick, Flown To UK For Treatment - The Trent, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info