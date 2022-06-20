Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lady recounts how Burna Boy, friends started fight at Cubana night club, shot people after she turned him down
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Neme Briella, the United Kingdom-based Nigerian lady who was approached by Grammy award-winning musician Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu has recounted what led to the shootout in Cubana night club a few weeks ago.

Victim Recounts How Burna Boy Started Fight At Cubana Nightclub An Instagram user, Briella N, has recounted how singer, Burna Boy, started a fight at a nightclub owned by Obi Cubana. The Punch:
"Victim" Narrates Alleged Club Shooting By Burna Boy Not Just OK:
Cubana Club Shooting: Burna Boy Is Being Falsely Accused, Eyewitness Says Talk Glitz:
Cubana club shooting: Burna Boy was out to kill us, Lady alleges


