Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Obi reacts to Mbaka’s ‘stingy’ comment
Premium Times  - The Labour Party presidential candidate, is a Catholic.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stinginess: Mbaka Remains My Priest, Says Peter Obi The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Father Ejike Mbaka, remains his priest and father in faith. The Punch:
Stinginess: Mbaka Remains My Priest, Says Peter Obi The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Father Ejike Mbaka, remains his priest and father in faith.
‘Mbaka remains my priest’, Peter Obi responds to cleric’s stingy man comment Ripples Nigeria:
‘Mbaka remains my priest’, Peter Obi responds to cleric’s stingy man comment
Peter Obi Reacts To Mbaka’s ‘Stingy’ Comment Says ‘Mbaka Remains My Priest’ The Nigeria Lawyer:
Peter Obi Reacts To Mbaka’s ‘Stingy’ Comment Says ‘Mbaka Remains My Priest’
2023: Peter Obi Reacts To Father Mbaka’s ‘Stingy’ Comment News Break:
2023: Peter Obi Reacts To Father Mbaka’s ‘Stingy’ Comment


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
7 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info