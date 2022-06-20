War: Zelensky reveals what Ukraine, other countries should expect from Russia this week

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
"I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
7
|
We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago