Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: INEC reveals only way Peter Obi, Tinubu, others can substitute their running mates
Daily Post  - The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has stated its position on the substitution of candidates for the forthcoming presidential election.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: How Peter Obi, Tinubu Can Substitute Their Running Mates - INEC Reveals The Trent:
2023: How Peter Obi, Tinubu Can Substitute Their Running Mates - INEC Reveals
2023: INEC reveals only way Peter Obi, Tinubu, others can substitute their running mates Nigerian Eye:
2023: INEC reveals only way Peter Obi, Tinubu, others can substitute their running mates
2023: How Peter Obi, Tinubu Can Substitute Their Running Mates – INEC Reveals News Breakers:
2023: How Peter Obi, Tinubu Can Substitute Their Running Mates – INEC Reveals
2023: INEC reveals only way Peter Obi, Tinubu, others can substitute their running mates Edujandon:
2023: INEC reveals only way Peter Obi, Tinubu, others can substitute their running mates
2023: INEC Gives Update On Peter Obi, Tinubu, Others Substituting Their Running Mates Naija News:
2023: INEC Gives Update On Peter Obi, Tinubu, Others Substituting Their Running Mates
2023: INEC reveals only way Tinubu, Peter Obi, others can replace their running mates - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: INEC reveals only way Tinubu, Peter Obi, others can replace their running mates - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Seriously Sick, Flown To UK For Treatment - The Trent, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info