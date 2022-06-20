Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Belgium returns Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to family
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Belgium has returned a tooth belonging to the murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Belgium returns Patrice Lumumba’s tooth decades after his murder Premium Times:
Belgium returns Patrice Lumumba’s tooth decades after his murder
Belgium hands over DR Congo independence hero’s tooth to family News Breakers:
Belgium hands over DR Congo independence hero’s tooth to family
Family of Congo Within Nigeria:
Family of Congo's first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba gets his tooth from Belgian govt
Patrice Lumumba’s Golden Tooth Returned by Belgium NPO Reports:
Patrice Lumumba’s Golden Tooth Returned by Belgium
Belgium Apologises, Hands Over Last Remains of Murdered Congolese Independence Hero, Lumumba To Family Tori News:
Belgium Apologises, Hands Over Last Remains of Murdered Congolese Independence Hero, Lumumba To Family


   More Picks
1 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Court Stops INEC From Closing Voter's Registration On June 30 - The New Diplomat, 6 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info