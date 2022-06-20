Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna Government Sacks Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President, 2,356 Other Teachers
News Breakers  - Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai The Kaduna State Government has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failed or did not take the recently-conducted competency test.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

