Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Police Confirm Attack On Palace In Plateau, Kidnap Of Monarch, Aminu Derwan
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler of Panyam, Mangu Local Government Area in Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, by Islamic terrorists.

The command's spokesman, Alabo Alfred, ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch The Punch:
Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch
Plateau monarch kidnapped by bandits who attacked his palace Linda Ikeji Blog:
Plateau monarch kidnapped by bandits who attacked his palace
Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch The Eagle Online:
Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch
Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch News Breakers:
Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch
Bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch Within Nigeria:
Bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch
Bandits Storm Palace, Kidnap Plateau Monarch Naija News:
Bandits Storm Palace, Kidnap Plateau Monarch
Bandits attack palace, kidnap popular monarch Politics Nigeria:
Bandits attack palace, kidnap popular monarch
Bandits Invade Palace, Abduct Plateau Monarch Tori News:
Bandits Invade Palace, Abduct Plateau Monarch


   More Picks
1 We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Kano assembly elects new Deputy Speaker following resignation of former Deputy Speaker - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 ‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info