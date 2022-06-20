Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: INEC reveals only way Lawan can return to Senate, advises Machina
Daily Post
- The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has explained the only way Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, could return to the Senate in 2023.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
INEC reveals only way Lawan can return to Senate, advises Machina While Senator Lawan was battling for the APC presidential ticket, Machina was declared the winner of the Yobe North Senatorial District primary election.
Nigerian Eye:
2023: INEC reveals only way Lawan can return to Senate, advises Machina
The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: INEC Reveals Only Way Lawan Can Return To Senate, Advises Machina
Pulse Nigeria:
There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC
Within Nigeria:
2023: INEC reveals only way Lawan can return to Senate, advises Machina
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: INEC gives condition for Lawan to return to Senate, advises Machina - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
"I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
8
EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
9
I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
10
Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...