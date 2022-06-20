Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA has rehabilitated over 11,000 drug users, arrested 10 barons, says Marwa
The Guardian  - No fewer than 11,000 drug users have been rehabilitated by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) between 2021 and 2022. Also, the agency has arrested 10 drug barons and convicted one of them.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

