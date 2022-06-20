Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise
News photo Legit  - The Indepndent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered not to end the ongoing voters' registration exercise taking place across states in Nigeria.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Court stops INEC from ending voter registration Daily Post:
2023: Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Nigerian High Court Restrains Electoral Commission, INEC From Ending Voter Registration On June 30 Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian High Court Restrains Electoral Commission, INEC From Ending Voter Registration On June 30
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration The Guardian:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration The Punch:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration Vanguard News:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Court halts INEC Premium Times:
Court halts INEC's plan to stop voter registration on June 30
2023: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration Independent:
2023: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration Ripples Nigeria:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration News Break:
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration
Court stops INEC from ending voters registration - P.M. News PM News:
Court stops INEC from ending voters registration - P.M. News
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration
2023: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration Screen Gist:
2023: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration News Breakers:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Trouble looms as Court Blocks INEC from ending Voter Registration Politics Nigeria:
Trouble looms as Court Blocks INEC from ending Voter Registration
2023: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration Tori News:
2023: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration


   More Picks
1 We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 14 hours ago
5 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 ‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info