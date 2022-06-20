Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


5 killed as Kaduna records 34 fire outbreaks in May — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded five deaths in 34 fire outbreaks across the state in May. The Director, Paul Aboi, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna. According to him, seven persons ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna recorded five deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May: Official Peoples Gazette:
Kaduna recorded five deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May: Official
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May News Diary Online:
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May Sundiata Post:
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May Prompt News:
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May Pulse Nigeria:
Kaduna records 5 deaths, 34 fire outbreaks in May
5 killed as Kaduna records 34 fire outbreaks in May News Breakers:
5 killed as Kaduna records 34 fire outbreaks in May


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Seriously Sick, Flown To UK For Treatment - The Trent, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info