NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa
News photo News Diary Online  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Adamawa Command, arrested no fewer than 297 suspected drug offenders between June 2021 and May 2022, the Commander, Mr Femi Agboalu has said.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

