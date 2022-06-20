Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki
News photo The Guardian  - The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, on Monday assured Nigerians that the rail track that led to the Apapa Port terminals would be completed in two weeks.

14 hours ago
