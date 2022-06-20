Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Public debt in Nigeria and other countries now at 50 year high - World Bank
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The World Bank Group has said that public debt in Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries is now at a 50-year high, which is equivalent to more than 200 per cent of government revenues.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s public debt, others hit 50-year high – World Bank The Punch:
Nigeria’s public debt, others hit 50-year high – World Bank
Public Debt In Nigeria And Other Countries Now At 50 Year High, World Bank Says Naija Loaded:
Public Debt In Nigeria And Other Countries Now At 50 Year High, World Bank Says
Nigeria’s Public Debt Worst Ever In 50 years – World Bank Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Public Debt Worst Ever In 50 years – World Bank
Nigeria’s Public Debt, Others Hit 50-year High – World Bank Economic Confidential:
Nigeria’s Public Debt, Others Hit 50-year High – World Bank
Nigeria’s public debt, others hit 50-year high – World Bank News Breakers:
Nigeria’s public debt, others hit 50-year high – World Bank
Total Debt in Nigeria, Other Low and Middle Income Countries Hit 50-Year High – World Bank Investor King:
Total Debt in Nigeria, Other Low and Middle Income Countries Hit 50-Year High – World Bank


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Seriously Sick, Flown To UK For Treatment - The Trent, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info