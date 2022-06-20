Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial
News photo Vanguard News  - The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode could not go on at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday due to the absence of his lead counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

