News at a Glance
Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial
Vanguard News
- The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode could not go on at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday due to the absence of his lead counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji, SAN.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial
Ripples Nigeria:
Absence of defence counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged N26m fraud
Peoples Gazette:
Alleged N26 Million Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode's trial
The Eagle Online:
Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial
News Verge:
Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial — NEWSVERGE
News Diary Online:
Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial
News Breakers:
Alleged N26m Fraud: Absence of lead counsel stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial
Tori News:
Alleged N26M Fraud: Absence Of Lead Counsel Stalls Fani-Kayode’s Trial
More Picks
1
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
3
Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
4
Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) -
Mojidelano,
11 hours ago
6
Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari -
Legit,
14 hours ago
9
You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
"Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
