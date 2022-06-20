Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu's homecoming: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into attack on journalists
News photo The Punch  - Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack on a bus conveying journalists on Lagos Island.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu visits press centre, orders probe of attack on journalists Nigerian Tribune:
Sanwo-Olu visits press centre, orders probe of attack on journalists
Attack on journalists: Sanwo-Olu orders for probe The Sun:
Attack on journalists: Sanwo-Olu orders for probe
Moment Sanwo-Olu hit Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre over attack on journalists (Photos) - P.M. News PM News:
Moment Sanwo-Olu hit Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre over attack on journalists (Photos) - P.M. News
Tinubu’s homecoming: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into attack on journalists News Breakers:
Tinubu’s homecoming: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into attack on journalists


   More Picks
1 Check out the crowd that came out to welcome Bola Tinubu to Lagos weeks after he clinched the APC Presidential ticket in Abuja (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Imo Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info