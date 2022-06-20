Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kidnapping: Police arrest 87 suspects, rescue 20 victims in Adamawa
Fresh Reporters  - The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested 87 suspected kidnappers and rescued 20 victims in the past three months in the state. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Yola. He said operatives of ...

15 hours ago
